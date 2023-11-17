Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jones County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Jones County, Texas today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jones County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Avoca High School at Patton Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Afton, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stamford High School at Eastland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Eastland, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
