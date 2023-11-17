Keldon Johnson and his San Antonio Spurs teammates match up versus the Sacramento Kings on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Johnson, in his most recent game (November 12 loss against the Heat), produced 20 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

If you'd like to place a wager on Johnson's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Keldon Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-104)

Over 19.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+106)

Over 5.5 (+106) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-115)

Over 4.5 (-115) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-111)

Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Kings were 25th in the NBA last season, giving up 118.1 points per contest.

In terms of rebounds, the Kings were ninth in the league last season, allowing 42.2 per contest.

In terms of assists, the Kings were 28th in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 26.7 per game.

The Kings conceded 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest last season, 18th in the league in that category.

Keldon Johnson vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/1/2023 37 18 8 5 1 0 0 1/15/2023 35 20 7 3 2 0 0

