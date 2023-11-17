The San Antonio Spurs (3-8) host the Sacramento Kings (6-4) after losing three home games in a row. The Kings are favored by 6.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Spurs vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, CW35, and NBCS-CA

ESPN, CW35, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spurs vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 118 - Spurs 114

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Spurs vs Kings Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 6.5)

Spurs (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-3.4)

Kings (-3.4) Pick OU: Under (235.5)



Under (235.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.7

The Kings' .600 ATS win percentage (6-4-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Spurs' .364 mark (4-7-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Sacramento hasn't covered the spread as a 6.5-point favorite or more this season, while San Antonio covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more 42.9% of the time.

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2023-24, San Antonio and its opponents are more successful (81.8% of the time) than Sacramento and its opponents (50%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Kings are 4-3, while the Spurs are 2-8 as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Spurs with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Spurs Performance Insights

The Spurs are 22nd in the league in points scored (110.6 per game) and worst in points allowed (124.1).

San Antonio collects 42 rebounds per game and give up 44.6 boards, ranking 24th and 18th, respectively, in the league.

The Spurs are second-best in the NBA in assists (29.4 per game) in 2023-24.

San Antonio is the third-worst team in the league in turnovers per game (16.2) and 19th in turnovers forced (13.4).

The Spurs are 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.2 per game) and 20th in 3-point percentage (34.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.