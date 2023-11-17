There is an exciting high school matchup -- Claudia Taylor 'Lady Bird' Johnson High School vs. Lake Travis High School -- in San Marcos, TX on Friday, November 17, kicking off at 7:00 PM CT.

Lake Travis vs. Johnson Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: San Marcos, TX
Other Bexar County Games This Week

Veritas Academy at Saint Mary's Hall School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
  • Location: San Marcos, TX
Bay Area Christian School at Holy Cross Of San Antonio

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: San Antonio, TX
Randolph High School at Industrial High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Vanderbilt, TX
Flour Bluff High School at Veterans Memorial High School - San Antonio

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Converse, TX
A. C. Jones High School at Davenport High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Jourdanton, TX
Westlake High School at Ronald Reagan High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: San Antonio, TX
Dripping Springs High School at Judson High School

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 18
  • Location: Converse, TX
Alamo Heights High School at Gregory-Portland High School

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 18
  • Location: San Antonio, TX
Other Travis County Games This Week

Veritas Academy at Saint Mary's Hall School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
  • Location: San Marcos, TX
Logos Preparatory Academy at Hill Country Christian School of Austin

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Bryan, TX
McNeil High School at Byron P. Steele High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: San Marcos, TX
LBJ Early College High School at Huntsville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Waco, TX
Lorena High School at Westwood High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Corsicana, TX
Lake Creek High School at David Crockett High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Giddings, TX
Sinton High School at Lago Vista High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: San Antonio , TX
Westlake High School at Ronald Reagan High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: San Antonio, TX
Connally High School at Jasper High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Palestine, TX
