Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Lampasas County, Texas this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Johnson County
  • Tarrant County
  • Lubbock County
  • Hamilton County
  • Tyler County
  • Mason County
  • Briscoe County
  • Donley County
  • Grayson County
  • Falls County

    • Lampasas County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Alice High School at Lampasas High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: San Antonio, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.