The No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (1-2) host the Butler Bulldogs (3-0) at Jack Breslin Students Events Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. There is no line set for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Michigan State vs. Butler Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan State vs Butler Betting Records & Stats

Against the spread, the Spartans were 16-15-0 last season.

Butler covered 15 times in 28 chances against the spread last year.

Michigan State vs. Butler Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan State 70.9 136.2 67.9 135.8 137.5 Butler 65.3 136.2 67.9 135.8 139.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Michigan State vs Butler Insights & Trends

Last year, the Spartans put up 70.9 points per game, only 3.0 more points than the 67.9 the Bulldogs gave up.

Michigan State had an 8-8 record against the spread and a 13-4 record overall last season when putting up more than 67.9 points.

The Bulldogs scored an average of 65.3 points per game last year, only 2.6 fewer points than the 67.9 the Spartans allowed to opponents.

Butler put together a 12-1 ATS record and a 13-0 overall record last season in games it scored more than 67.9 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Michigan State vs. Butler Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan State 16-15-0 17-14-0 Butler 15-13-0 10-18-0

Michigan State vs. Butler Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Michigan State Butler 12-2 Home Record 10-6 4-7 Away Record 3-9 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.4 69.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.1 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.