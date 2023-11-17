Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Montgomery County, Texas this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!

    • Montgomery County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Willis High School at Tomball Memorial High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Randall Reed, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Magnolia High School at College Station High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: College Station, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 19
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lake Creek High School at David Crockett High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Giddings, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Tomball High School at Oak Ridge High School

    • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 18
    • Location: Randall Reed, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

