The LSU Tigers (1-2) take the court against the North Texas Mean Green (2-1) at 11:30 AM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPNU.

North Texas vs. LSU Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
  • Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPNU

North Texas Stats Insights

  • The Mean Green shot 43.6% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 44.7% the Tigers' opponents shot last season.
  • North Texas put together a 14-1 straight up record in games it shot better than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Tigers ranked 72nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Mean Green ranked 121st.
  • The Mean Green averaged 6.2 fewer points per game last year (64.5) than the Tigers gave up (70.7).
  • When it scored more than 70.7 points last season, North Texas went 8-0.

North Texas Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, North Texas scored 65.6 points per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged away (63.5).
  • The Mean Green conceded 53 points per game at home last season, and 59.8 away.
  • Beyond the arc, North Texas sunk fewer 3-pointers away (7.5 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, but put up a higher percentage away (36.1%) than at home (35.2%).

North Texas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Northern Iowa W 83-77 UNT Coliseum
11/11/2023 Omaha W 75-64 UNT Coliseum
11/16/2023 St. John's (NY) L 53-52 TD Arena
11/17/2023 LSU - TD Arena
11/26/2023 Angelo State - UNT Coliseum
12/2/2023 Mississippi Valley State - UNT Coliseum

