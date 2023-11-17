The LSU Tigers (1-2) take the court against the North Texas Mean Green (2-1) at 11:30 AM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPNU.

North Texas vs. LSU Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPNU

North Texas Stats Insights

The Mean Green shot 43.6% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 44.7% the Tigers' opponents shot last season.

North Texas put together a 14-1 straight up record in games it shot better than 44.7% from the field.

The Tigers ranked 72nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Mean Green ranked 121st.

The Mean Green averaged 6.2 fewer points per game last year (64.5) than the Tigers gave up (70.7).

When it scored more than 70.7 points last season, North Texas went 8-0.

North Texas Home & Away Comparison

At home, North Texas scored 65.6 points per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged away (63.5).

The Mean Green conceded 53 points per game at home last season, and 59.8 away.

Beyond the arc, North Texas sunk fewer 3-pointers away (7.5 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, but put up a higher percentage away (36.1%) than at home (35.2%).

North Texas Upcoming Schedule