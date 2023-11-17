How to Watch North Texas vs. LSU on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The LSU Tigers (1-2) take the court against the North Texas Mean Green (2-1) at 11:30 AM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPNU.
North Texas vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPNU
North Texas Stats Insights
- The Mean Green shot 43.6% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 44.7% the Tigers' opponents shot last season.
- North Texas put together a 14-1 straight up record in games it shot better than 44.7% from the field.
- The Tigers ranked 72nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Mean Green ranked 121st.
- The Mean Green averaged 6.2 fewer points per game last year (64.5) than the Tigers gave up (70.7).
- When it scored more than 70.7 points last season, North Texas went 8-0.
North Texas Home & Away Comparison
- At home, North Texas scored 65.6 points per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged away (63.5).
- The Mean Green conceded 53 points per game at home last season, and 59.8 away.
- Beyond the arc, North Texas sunk fewer 3-pointers away (7.5 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, but put up a higher percentage away (36.1%) than at home (35.2%).
North Texas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 83-77
|UNT Coliseum
|11/11/2023
|Omaha
|W 75-64
|UNT Coliseum
|11/16/2023
|St. John's (NY)
|L 53-52
|TD Arena
|11/17/2023
|LSU
|-
|TD Arena
|11/26/2023
|Angelo State
|-
|UNT Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|UNT Coliseum
