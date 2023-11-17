Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ochiltree County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Ochiltree County, Texas this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Ochiltree County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Glen Rose High School at Perryton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Iowa Park, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.