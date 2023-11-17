Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Rogers High School vs. Comfort High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Comfort High School will host Rogers High School on Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT.
Rogers vs. Comfort Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Shelton, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Bell County Games This Week
Shiner High School at Holland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Holland, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belton High School at Randle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Brenham, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
