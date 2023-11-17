Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rusk County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Rusk County, Texas this week, we've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Rusk County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Tatum High School at Whitney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.