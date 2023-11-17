The Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sam Houston vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum in University, Florida

C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum in University, Florida TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sam Houston Stats Insights

The Bearkats' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.9 percentage points higher than the Rebels allowed to their opponents (43.7%).

Sam Houston compiled a 17-1 straight up record in games it shot higher than 43.7% from the field.

The Bearkats were the 58th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Rebels finished 48th.

The Bearkats scored just 3.1 more points per game last year (72.2) than the Rebels gave up (69.1).

Sam Houston went 14-1 last season when it scored more than 69.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison

Sam Houston scored more points at home (79.8 per game) than on the road (65.3) last season.

At home, the Bearkats conceded 53.2 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 64.2.

At home, Sam Houston knocked down 8.9 3-pointers per game last season, 1.4 more than it averaged away (7.5). Sam Houston's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.5%) than on the road (35.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule