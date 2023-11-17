The Sacramento Kings (2-2), on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Frost Bank Center, face the San Antonio Spurs (3-2). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, CW35, and NBCS-CA.

Spurs vs. Kings Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN, CW35, NBCS-CA

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama averages 15.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 23.1% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Devin Vassell posts 20.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 55.0% from the field and 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Keldon Johnson posts 14.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, shooting 42.1% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made treys per game.

Zach Collins puts up 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Tre Jones puts up 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocks.

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis' numbers last season were 19.1 points, 12.3 boards and 7.3 assists per contest, shooting 61.5% from the field (eighth in NBA).

Harrison Barnes put up 15.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists last season, shooting 47.3% from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Kevin Huerter averaged 15.2 points, 3.3 boards and 2.9 assists. At the other end, he delivered 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Malik Monk collected 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Keegan Murray collected 12.2 points, 4.6 boards and 1.2 assists, shooting 45.3% from the field and 41.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Spurs vs. Kings Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Spurs Kings 113.0 Points Avg. 120.7 123.1 Points Allowed Avg. 118.1 46.5% Field Goal % 49.4% 34.5% Three Point % 36.9%

