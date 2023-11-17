Bookmakers have set player props for Domantas Sabonis, Victor Wembanyama and others when the Sacramento Kings visit the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Spurs vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, CW35, and NBCS-CA

ESPN, CW35, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Spurs vs Kings Additional Info

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -159) 1.5 (Over: -130)

Friday's prop bet for Wembanyama is 18.5 points, 2.8 more than his season average.

He averages 2.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 9.5).

Wembanyama's assist average -- 1.7 -- is 0.8 lower than Friday's over/under (2.5).

Wembanyama, at one three-pointer made per game, averages 0.5 less than his over/under on Friday.

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: +106) 4.5 (Over: -118) 1.5 (Over: -122)

Friday's points prop for Keldon Johnson is 19.5. That's 5.5 more than his season average.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 5.5.

Johnson has collected four assists per game, 0.5 less than Friday's over/under (4.5).

His 1.7 made three-pointers average is 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: -114)

The 18.5-point total set for Sabonis on Friday is 0.8 more points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of 15 is 2.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (12.5).

Sabonis has averaged 5.7 assists per game, 1.8 fewer than Friday's assist over/under (7.5).

Keegan Murray Props

The 16 points Keegan Murray scores per game are 1.5 more than his prop total on Friday (14.5).

He averages 1.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 6.5.

He drains 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his prop bet total on Friday (2.5).

