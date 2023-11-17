How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Oral Roberts on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Reed Arena. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Texas A&M vs. Oral Roberts Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- TV: SEC Network+
Texas A&M Stats Insights
- The Aggies shot 43.2% from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Golden Eagles allowed to opponents.
- Texas A&M went 17-2 when it shot higher than 41.6% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles ranked 49th in rebounding in college basketball, the Aggies finished 54th.
- Last year, the 72.8 points per game the Aggies recorded were just 2.6 more points than the Golden Eagles allowed (70.2).
- Texas A&M had a 13-4 record last season when putting up more than 70.2 points.
Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison
- Texas A&M posted 73.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 0.6 fewer points than it averaged away from home (73.7).
- In 2022-23, the Aggies allowed 60.5 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 67.0.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Texas A&M was equally balanced when playing at home and on the road last season, averaging 6.3 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, it posteded a 34.0% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 33.0% clip away from home.
Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|W 78-46
|Reed Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Ohio State
|W 73-66
|Value City Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ SMU
|W 79-66
|Moody Coliseum
|11/17/2023
|Oral Roberts
|-
|Reed Arena
|11/23/2023
|Penn State
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/29/2023
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
