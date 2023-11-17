Texas State vs. UTSA: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Texas State Bobcats (1-2) and the UTSA Roadrunners (1-2) play in a game with no set line at Strahan Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN+.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Texas State vs. UTSA Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: San Marcos, Texas
- Venue: Strahan Arena
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Texas State Betting Records & Stats
- Texas State won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.
- Texas State (13-18-0 ATS) covered the spread 41.9% of the time, 2.5% less often than UTSA (12-15-0) last season.
Texas State vs. UTSA Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Texas State
|66.0
|135.3
|66.7
|143.3
|131.6
|UTSA
|69.3
|135.3
|76.6
|143.3
|142.7
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Texas State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Bobcats put up 10.6 fewer points per game (66.0) than the Roadrunners allowed (76.6).
- Texas State went 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall last season when scoring more than 76.6 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Texas State vs. UTSA Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Texas State
|13-18-0
|17-14-0
|UTSA
|12-15-0
|17-10-0
Texas State vs. UTSA Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Texas State
|UTSA
|4-10
|Home Record
|8-10
|7-7
|Away Record
|2-11
|1-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-9-0
|6-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-6-0
|66.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.0
|63.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.2
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-5-0
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.