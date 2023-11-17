Timpson High School is on the road versus Wolfe City on Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Timpson vs. Wolfe City Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Gladewater, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Hunt County Games This Week

Pleasant Grove High School at Caddo Mills High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 16
  • Location: Melissa, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Albany High School at Celeste High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Springtown, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Shelby County Games This Week

Tenaha High School at Dawson ISD

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
  • Location: Athens, TX
  • Conference: 2A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cooper High School at Shelbyville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Bullard, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.