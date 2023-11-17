Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Timpson High School vs. Wolfe City Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Timpson High School is on the road versus Wolfe City on Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT.
Timpson vs. Wolfe City Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Gladewater, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Hunt County Games This Week
Pleasant Grove High School at Caddo Mills High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Melissa, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Albany High School at Celeste High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Springtown, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Shelby County Games This Week
Tenaha High School at Dawson ISD
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Athens, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cooper High School at Shelbyville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Bullard, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
