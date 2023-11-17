Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Travis County, Texas this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Travis County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    McNeil High School at Byron P. Steele High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: San Marcos, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    LBJ Early College High School at Huntsville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Waco, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lake Travis High School at Claudia Taylor 'Lady Bird' Johnson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: San Marcos, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lake Creek High School at David Crockett High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Giddings, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sinton High School at Lago Vista High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: San Antonio , TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Westlake High School at Ronald Reagan High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: San Antonio, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

