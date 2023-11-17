The Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) look to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other WAC Games

UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights

The Vaqueros' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.7 percentage points higher than the Sooners had given up to their opponents (43.2%).

Last season, UT Rio Grande Valley had a 13-6 record in games the team collectively shot better than 43.2% from the field.

The Vaqueros were the 61st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Sooners finished 341st.

The Vaqueros' 78.7 points per game last year were 11.2 more points than the 67.5 the Sooners allowed.

When it scored more than 67.5 points last season, UT Rio Grande Valley went 14-7.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison

UT Rio Grande Valley averaged 84.5 points per game at home last season, and 71.3 on the road.

The Vaqueros allowed 73.3 points per game at home last season, and 85.2 away.

UT Rio Grande Valley sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (6.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than away (33.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule