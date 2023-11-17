The UTEP Miners (3-0) welcome in the Austin Peay Governors (2-1) after victories in three straight home games. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.

UTEP vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN+

UTEP Stats Insights

The Miners made 44.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.0 percentage points lower than the Governors allowed to their opponents (47.8%).

In games UTEP shot higher than 47.8% from the field, it went 7-2 overall.

The Miners were the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Governors ranked 328th.

Last year, the 68.5 points per game the Miners recorded were just 3.8 fewer points than the Governors allowed (72.3).

When UTEP put up more than 72.3 points last season, it went 8-2.

UTEP Home & Away Comparison

UTEP posted 69.9 points per game in home games last season. In away games, it averaged 66.6 points per contest.

Defensively the Miners were better at home last year, allowing 63.8 points per game, compared to 74.7 on the road.

Looking at three-point shooting, UTEP performed worse in home games last season, draining 4.8 treys per game with a 28.1% three-point percentage, compared to 4.9 per game with a 30.9% percentage on the road.

UTEP Upcoming Schedule