The UTEP Miners (3-0) hope to continue a three-game winning run when they host the Austin Peay Governors (2-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Don Haskins Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UTEP vs. Austin Peay matchup.

UTEP vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UTEP vs. Austin Peay Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UTEP Moneyline Austin Peay Moneyline BetMGM UTEP (-9.5) 138.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UTEP (-9.5) 138.5 -550 +390 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UTEP vs. Austin Peay Betting Trends (2022-23)

UTEP won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Miners games hit the over 18 out of 27 times last season.

Austin Peay put together an 11-15-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 13 of the Governors' games went over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.