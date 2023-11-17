The UTSA Roadrunners (7-3) will face off against their AAC-rival, the South Florida Bulls (5-5) in a matchup on Friday, November 17, 2023 at the Alamodome. The Bulls will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 16-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 67.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UTSA vs. South Florida matchup.

UTSA vs. South Florida Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

UTSA vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UTSA Moneyline South Florida Moneyline BetMGM UTSA (-16) 67.5 -800 +550 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel UTSA (-16.5) 66.5 -950 +610 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

UTSA vs. South Florida Betting Trends

UTSA has put together a 4-5-1 record against the spread this season.

The Roadrunners have been favored by 16 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

South Florida has covered five times in nine chances against the spread this year.

The Bulls have covered the spread when playing as at least 16-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

