The No. 21 Villanova Wildcats (2-1) host the Maryland Terrapins (1-2) at The William B. Finneran Pavilion on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. There is no line set for the game.

Villanova vs. Maryland Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania Venue: The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Villanova vs Maryland Betting Records & Stats

The Wildcats were 11-17-0 against the spread last year.

Maryland won 20 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 12 times.

Villanova vs. Maryland Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Villanova 69.6 139.3 67.7 131.2 138.3 Maryland 69.7 139.3 63.5 131.2 136.8

Additional Villanova vs Maryland Insights & Trends

Last year, the Wildcats scored 69.6 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 63.5 the Terrapins gave up.

When Villanova totaled more than 63.5 points last season, it went 7-14 against the spread and 12-13 overall.

The Terrapins scored an average of 69.7 points per game last year, only 2.0 more points than the 67.7 the Wildcats gave up.

Maryland put together a 13-4 ATS record and an 18-0 overall record last season in games it scored more than 67.7 points.

Villanova vs. Maryland Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Villanova 11-17-0 14-14-0 Maryland 20-12-0 11-21-0

Villanova vs. Maryland Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Villanova Maryland 10-4 Home Record 16-1 5-9 Away Record 2-9 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 11-4-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 70.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.6 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.5 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-8-0

