Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wharton County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Wharton County, Texas is happening today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wharton County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nordheim High School at Louise High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Louise, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.