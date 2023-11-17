Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wilbarger County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Wilbarger County, Texas? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wilbarger County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Seymour High School at Vernon High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Vernon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.