The Texas A&M Aggies (6-4) play an FCS opponent, the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Kyle Field.

Texas A&M ranks 30th in scoring defense this season (20.4 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 24th-best in the FBS with 34.2 points per game. From an offensive perspective, Abilene Christian is accumulating 27.6 points per game (49th-ranked). It ranks 79th in the FCS on the other side of the ball (28.1 points given up per game).

Here we will dig into all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on SEC Network+.

Abilene Christian vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Abilene Christian vs. Texas A&M Key Statistics

Abilene Christian Texas A&M 345.3 (70th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 400.7 (56th) 455 (121st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 290.9 (11th) 155.5 (51st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.6 (87th) 189.8 (78th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 258.1 (43rd) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (29th) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (100th)

Abilene Christian Stats Leaders

Maverick McIvor leads Abilene Christian with 1,823 yards on 145-of-261 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jay'Veon Sunday, has carried the ball 109 times for 580 yards (58 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jermiah Dobbins has racked up 350 yards on 70 carries with two touchdowns.

Blayne Taylor's 543 receiving yards (54.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 34 receptions on 34 targets with seven touchdowns.

Taelyn Williams has 19 receptions (on 22 targets) for a total of 244 yards (24.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Tristan Golightly's 18 receptions (on 28 targets) have netted him 230 yards (23 ypg) and one touchdown.

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Max Johnson has compiled 1,452 yards (145.2 ypg) on 118-of-190 passing with nine touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Amari Daniels has carried the ball 87 times for a team-high 484 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times.

Le'Veon Moss has piled up 439 yards on 86 attempts, scoring four times.

Ainias Smith has hauled in 43 receptions for 716 yards (71.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Evan Stewart has caught 37 passes for 506 yards (50.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Noah Thomas has a total of 308 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 23 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

