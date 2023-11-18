Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Brown County, Texas this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Andrews County
  • Montgomery County
  • Franklin County
  • Tyler County
  • Bailey County
  • San Patricio County
  • Borden County
  • Swisher County
  • Hansford County
  • Edwards County

    • Brown County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    May High School at Leveretts Chapel High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 18
    • Location: Springtown, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.