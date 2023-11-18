The San Antonio Spurs (3-9) host the Memphis Grizzlies (2-9) after losing four home games in a row. The Grizzlies are favored by just 2.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Venue: Frost Bank Center

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Spurs 117 - Grizzlies 112

Spurs vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 2.5)

Spurs (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Spurs (-4.7)

Spurs (-4.7) Computer Predicted Total: 229.5

The Spurs' .333 ATS win percentage (4-8-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Grizzlies' .273 mark (3-8-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Memphis (1-2) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (33.3%) than San Antonio (3-7) does as the underdog (30%).

San Antonio and its opponents have exceeded the point total 83.3% of the time this season (10 out of 12). That's more often than Memphis and its opponents have (five out of 11).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Grizzlies are 1-4, while the Spurs are 2-9 as moneyline underdogs.

Spurs Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Spurs are 19th in the NBA on offense (111.4 points scored per game) and worst defensively (124.5 points allowed).

San Antonio collects 42 rebounds per game and give up 44.4 boards, ranking 23rd and 16th, respectively, in the NBA.

The Spurs are third-best in the league in assists (29.7 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, San Antonio is third-worst in the NBA in committing them (16.1 per game). And it is ranked 20th in forcing them (13.3 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Spurs are 15th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.4). They are 17th in 3-point percentage at 35.5%.

