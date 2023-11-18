The Houston Christian Huskies (5-4) and the Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-2) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Husky Stadium in a battle of Southland opponents.

Houston Christian is putting up 351.7 yards per game on offense (65th in the FCS), and rank 62nd defensively, yielding 351.2 yards allowed per game. Incarnate Word has excelled on both sides of the ball this season, ranking fourth-best in total offense (471 total yards per game) and 20th-best in total defense (294.9 total yards allowed per game).

We will dig into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Houston Christian vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Husky Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Houston Christian vs. Incarnate Word Key Statistics

Houston Christian Incarnate Word 351.7 (90th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 471 (19th) 351.2 (38th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 294.9 (8th) 151.9 (58th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 157.2 (47th) 199.8 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 313.8 (4th) 3 (103rd) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Houston Christian Stats Leaders

Colby Suits has thrown for 1,717 yards (190.8 ypg) to lead Houston Christian, completing 55.1% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 169 rushing yards on 50 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Jesse Valenzuela has racked up 458 yards on 90 carries while finding the end zone four times as a runner.

Darryle Evans has been handed the ball 78 times this year and racked up 332 yards (36.9 per game).

Karl Reynolds has hauled in 41 catches for 603 yards (67 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

AJ Wilson has caught 12 passes for 223 yards (24.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Deuce McMillan has a total of 213 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 15 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

Incarnate Word Stats Leaders

Zach Calzada has compiled 2,064 yards on 64.6% passing while tossing 15 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Timothy Carter, has carried the ball 57 times for 377 yards (41.9 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jarrell Wiley has collected 306 yards (on 63 carries) with two touchdowns.

Brandon Porter has collected 59 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 989 (109.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 61 times and has seven touchdowns.

Caleb Chapman has caught 31 passes and compiled 486 receiving yards (54 per game) with five touchdowns.

Jaelin Campbell has racked up 431 reciving yards (47.9 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Houston Christian or Incarnate Word gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.