The Houston Cougars (4-6) are 6.5-point underdogs in a home conference matchup with the No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. An over/under of 58.5 is set for the game.

Oklahoma State is compiling 27.9 points per game on offense, which ranks them 67th in the FBS. Defensively, the defense ranks 67th, surrendering 26.4 points per contest. From an offensive angle, Houston is generating 24.1 points per game (87th-ranked). It ranks 105th in the FBS defensively (30.8 points given up per game).

Oklahoma State vs Houston Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Oklahoma State -6.5 -110 -110 58.5 -110 -110 -250 +200

Houston Recent Performance

Offensively, the Cougars are playing very poorly of late -- in their past three games, they are accumulating just 271.7 yards per game (-108-worst in college football). Defensively, they are conceding 391.7 (85th-ranked).

In their past three games, the Cougars are scoring 13.0 points per game (-109-worst in college football), and conceding 29.7 per game (-33-worst).

Houston is -94-worst in the country in passing yards per game during its past three games (144.3), and -6-worst in passing yards conceded (214.0).

The Cougars are accumulating 127.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-44-worst in college football), and giving up 177.7 per game (-45-worst).

In their last three games, the Cougars have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

None of Houston's past three games has gone over the total.

Houston Betting Records & Stats

Houston is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Cougars have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

In Houston's nine games with a set total, three have hit the over (33.3%).

This season, Houston has been the underdog seven times and won three of those games.

This season, Houston has been at least a +200 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has been a dual threat for Houston this season. He has 2,404 passing yards (240.4 per game) while completing 65.1% of his passes. He's thrown 20 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 342 yards (34.2 ypg) on 111 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Parker Jenkins has run for 400 yards on 82 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Sam Brown has racked up 776 receiving yards on 58 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Joseph Manjack IV has collected 457 receiving yards (45.7 yards per game) and six touchdowns on 39 receptions.

Matthew Golden's 38 grabs (on 62 targets) have netted him 404 yards (40.4 ypg) and six touchdowns.

Nelson Ceaser has 9.0 sacks to pace the team, and also has 9.0 TFL and 33 tackles.

A.J. Haulcy is the team's tackle leader this year. He's picked up 67 tackles and 1.0 TFL.

Isaiah Hamilton leads the team with three interceptions, while also recording 28 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended.

