How to Watch Incarnate Word vs. UAPB on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-1) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at H.O. Clemmons Arena. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Incarnate Word vs. UAPB Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Southland Games
- McNeese vs Western Carolina (4:00 PM ET | November 18)
- New Orleans vs Loyola Chicago (4:00 PM ET | November 18)
- Lamar vs Pacific (5:00 PM ET | November 18)
- SE Louisiana vs Santa Clara (8:00 PM ET | November 18)
Incarnate Word Stats Insights
- The Cardinals shot at a 44.2% rate from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Golden Lions averaged.
- Last season, Incarnate Word had an 8-7 record in games the team collectively shot better than 43.8% from the field.
- The Cardinals were the 340th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Golden Lions finished 142nd.
- The Cardinals put up an average of 70.8 points per game last year, just 1.1 more points than the 69.7 the Golden Lions gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 69.7 points last season, Incarnate Word went 9-8.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Incarnate Word scored 75.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 67.
- In 2022-23, the Cardinals gave up eight fewer points per game at home (70.5) than on the road (78.5).
- Incarnate Word sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (6.6) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than on the road (34.4%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Texas
|L 88-56
|Moody Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Tulsa
|L 85-71
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|11/14/2023
|Schreiner
|W 104-63
|McDermott Center
|11/18/2023
|@ UAPB
|-
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
|11/22/2023
|Jacksonville State
|-
|McDermott Center
|11/25/2023
|@ UTSA
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.