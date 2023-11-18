The Houston Christian Huskies (5-4) hit the road for a Southland battle against the Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Husky Stadium.

Houston Christian is averaging 26.3 points per game offensively this season (57th in the FCS), and is giving up 25.9 points per game (62nd) on defense. Things have been positive for Incarnate Word on both sides of the ball, as it is compiling 32.3 points per game (19th-best) and allowing only 19.0 points per game (16th-best).

Here we will dig into all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Incarnate Word vs. Houston Christian Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Husky Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Incarnate Word vs. Houston Christian Key Statistics

Incarnate Word Houston Christian 471.0 (19th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.7 (90th) 294.9 (8th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.2 (38th) 157.2 (47th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.9 (58th) 313.8 (4th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.8 (68th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (103rd) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Incarnate Word Stats Leaders

Zach Calzada leads Incarnate Word with 2,064 yards on 153-of-237 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

Timothy Carter has rushed 57 times for 377 yards, with two touchdowns.

Jarrell Wiley has run for 306 yards across 63 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Brandon Porter paces his team with 989 receiving yards on 59 catches with seven touchdowns.

Caleb Chapman has put together a 486-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 31 passes on 34 targets.

Jaelin Campbell's 34 targets have resulted in 30 grabs for 431 yards and one touchdown.

Houston Christian Stats Leaders

Colby Suits has recorded 1,717 yards (190.8 ypg) on 135-of-245 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 169 rushing yards (18.8 ypg) on 50 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Jesse Valenzuela has carried the ball 90 times for a team-high 458 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times.

Darryle Evans has racked up 332 yards on 78 carries.

Karl Reynolds has hauled in 41 catches for 603 yards (67.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

AJ Wilson has hauled in 12 receptions totaling 223 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Deuce McMillan has been the target of 10 passes and racked up 15 receptions for 213 yards, an average of 23.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Houston Christian or Incarnate Word gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.