Incarnate Word vs. UAPB: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 18
The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-1) and the Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-2) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at H.O. Clemmons Arena on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Incarnate Word vs. UAPB Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Pine Bluff, Arkansas
- Venue: H.O. Clemmons Arena
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cardinals Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 14 of Incarnate Word's games last year went over the point total.
- The Cardinals had 14 wins in 31 games against the spread last year.
- Incarnate Word's .560 ATS win percentage (14-11-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than UAPB's .400 mark (10-15-0 ATS Record).
Incarnate Word vs. UAPB Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UAPB
|66.9
|137.7
|69.7
|143.6
|138.8
|Incarnate Word
|70.8
|137.7
|73.9
|143.6
|140.7
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Incarnate Word Insights & Trends
- The Cardinals' 70.8 points per game last year were just 1.1 more points than the 69.7 the Golden Lions gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 69.7 points last season, Incarnate Word went 9-3 against the spread and 9-8 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Incarnate Word vs. UAPB Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UAPB
|10-15-0
|12-13-0
|Incarnate Word
|14-11-0
|14-11-0
Incarnate Word vs. UAPB Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|UAPB
|Incarnate Word
|8-5
|Home Record
|7-7
|2-16
|Away Record
|3-12
|3-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-5-0
|7-10-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-6-0
|72.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.5
|63.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.0
|4-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-5-0
|8-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.