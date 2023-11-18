Keldon Johnson plus his San Antonio Spurs teammates take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 17, Johnson put up 21 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in a 129-120 loss versus the Kings.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Johnson, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Keldon Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-120)

Over 18.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-114)

Over 5.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-106)

Over 4.5 (-106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-156)

Looking to bet on one or more of Johnson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Grizzlies allowed 113 points per game last year, 11th in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Grizzlies were 21st in the NBA last season, conceding 44.4 per game.

The Grizzlies conceded 26.4 assists per game last year (26th in the league).

Allowing 13 made three-pointers per game last season, the Grizzlies were 25th in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Keldon Johnson vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/17/2023 38 21 5 0 4 0 3 1/11/2023 35 24 4 3 1 1 0 11/9/2022 40 16 8 4 2 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.