Lamar vs. Pacific: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 18
The Pacific Tigers (1-2) take on the Lamar Cardinals (2-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on ESPN+.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pacific vs. Lamar matchup.
Lamar vs. Pacific Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lamar vs. Pacific Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pacific Moneyline
|Lamar Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Pacific (-11.5)
|148.5
|-650
|+450
|FanDuel
|Pacific (-11.5)
|148.5
|-700
|+470
Lamar vs. Pacific Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Lamar put together a 14-10-0 ATS record last season.
- The Cardinals were 7-2 ATS last year when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.
- Pacific put together a 15-14-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, 16 Tigers games hit the over.
