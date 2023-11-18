The Maryland Terrapins (6-4) and their 24th-ranked passing attack will hit the field against the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (10-0) and the first-ranked passing D in the country on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Wolverines are heavily favored, by 19.5 points. The over/under is set at 50.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Maryland matchup.

Michigan vs. Maryland Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: SECU Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Week 12 Odds

Michigan vs. Maryland Betting Trends

Michigan has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wolverines have covered the spread twice when favored by 19.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).

Maryland has compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread this year.

Michigan & Maryland 2023 Futures Odds

Michigan To Win the National Champ. +225 Bet $100 to win $225 To Win the Big Ten -200 Bet $200 to win $100 Maryland To Win the Big Ten +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

