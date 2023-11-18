The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-7) have a CUSA matchup versus the UTEP Miners (3-7). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Middle Tennessee vs. UTEP? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Middle Tennessee vs. UTEP?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 30, UTEP 19

Middle Tennessee 30, UTEP 19 Middle Tennessee has won two of the four games it was listed as the moneyline favorite this season (50%).

The Blue Raiders have played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

UTEP has been an underdog in six games this season and won one (16.7%) of those contests.

The Miners have been at least a +260 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Blue Raiders a 77.8% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Middle Tennessee (-8.5)



Middle Tennessee (-8.5) Middle Tennessee has played 10 games, posting four wins against the spread.

This season, the Blue Raiders have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.

UTEP owns a record of 3-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Miners have been underdogs by 8.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Parlay your bets together on the Middle Tennessee vs. UTEP matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47.5)



Over (47.5) Middle Tennessee and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's total of 47.5 points six times this season.

There has been just one game featuring UTEP this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 47.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 41.8 points per game, 5.7 points fewer than the total of 47.5 for this matchup.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Middle Tennessee

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.2 51.8 54.5 Implied Total AVG 33.8 31.6 36 ATS Record 4-6-0 2-3-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 2-3-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 2-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-0 0-5

UTEP

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.7 52.1 48.9 Implied Total AVG 27.9 28.6 27 ATS Record 3-6-0 2-3-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 2-7-0 1-4-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 0-3 1-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.