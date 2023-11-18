Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Midland County This Week
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Midland County, Texas, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Midland County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Legacy High School at Trinity High School - Euless
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Bedford, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.