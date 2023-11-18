SEC foes will do battle when the No. 11 Missouri Tigers (8-2) battle the Florida Gators (5-5) at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri. In the column below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Missouri vs. Florida?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Missouri 38, Florida 19

Missouri 38, Florida 19 Missouri has not yet lost a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 4-0.

The Tigers have played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

This season, Florida has been the underdog five times and won one of those games.

The Gators have not won as an underdog of +340 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 81.8%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Missouri (-11.5)



Missouri (-11.5) Missouri has played nine games, posting seven wins against the spread.

The Tigers have been favored by 11.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Florida owns a record of 3-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Gators have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 11.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (57.5)



Under (57.5) Four of Missouri's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 57.5 points.

There have been four Florida games that have ended with a combined score over 57.5 points this season.

Missouri averages 32.8 points per game against Florida's 29.5, totaling 4.8 points over the matchup's point total of 57.5.

Splits Tables

Missouri

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.3 54.8 53.2 Implied Total AVG 31.7 31.5 32 ATS Record 7-2-0 4-2-0 3-0-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 3-3-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 3-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 2-1 1-1

Florida

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.2 50.9 51.5 Implied Total AVG 30.3 32.2 28 ATS Record 3-6-0 2-3-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-3-0 3-2-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 1-1 0-3

