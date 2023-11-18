Best Bets & Odds for the Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest Game – Saturday, November 18
The No. 20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3) will clash with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-6) at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this matchup.
When and Where is Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest?
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: South Bend, Indiana
- Venue: Notre Dame Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Notre Dame 38, Wake Forest 11
- Notre Dame has compiled a 6-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 75% of those games).
- The Fighting Irish have played as a moneyline favorite of -3000 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.
- This season, Wake Forest has been listed as the underdog in five games and failed to win any of those contests.
- The Demon Deacons have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1200.
- The Fighting Irish have a 96.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Notre Dame (-24.5)
- Against the spread, Notre Dame is 6-3-1 this year.
- The Fighting Irish have been favored by 24.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Against the spread, Wake Forest is 4-5-0 this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (47.5)
- This season, seven of Notre Dame's 10 games have gone over Saturday's total of 47.5 points.
- In the Wake Forest's 10 games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 47.5.
- Together, the two teams combine for 57.3 points per game, 9.8 points more than the point total of 47.5 for this game.
Splits Tables
Notre Dame
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|51.6
|52.8
|49.8
|Implied Total AVG
|33.5
|37.3
|27.8
|ATS Record
|6-3-1
|4-1-1
|2-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-4-0
|4-2-0
|2-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-2
|4-0
|2-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
Wake Forest
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|50.8
|51.1
|50.5
|Implied Total AVG
|30
|29.4
|30.8
|ATS Record
|4-5-0
|2-3-0
|2-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-6-1
|1-3-1
|1-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|1-1
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-5
|0-2
|0-3
