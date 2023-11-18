The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (9-1) and Arizona State Sun Devils (3-7) will battle in a clash of Pac-12 rivals at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Oregon vs. Arizona State?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oregon 39, Arizona State 14

Oregon 39, Arizona State 14 Oregon has been the moneyline favorite a total of eight times this season, and they've won all of those games.

The Ducks have played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -3000 or shorter and won them all.

This season, Arizona State has won two out of the nine games in which it has been the underdog.

The Sun Devils have not won as an underdog of +1200 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

The Ducks have a 96.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Arizona State (+25.5)



Arizona State (+25.5) Oregon has played nine games, posting six wins against the spread.

The Ducks have an ATS record of 3-0 in their three games as a favorite of 25.5 points or more so far this season.

Against the spread, Arizona State is 5-3-1 this year.

This year, the Sun Devils have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 25.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (53.5)



Under (53.5) Oregon and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's over/under of 53.5 points six times this season.

There have been three Arizona State games that have finished with a combined score over 53.5 points this season.

The point total for the contest of 53.5 is 10.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Oregon (46.3 points per game) and Arizona State (17.7 points per game).

Splits Tables

Oregon

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 64.5 67.5 60.8 Implied Total AVG 41.6 46.2 35.8 ATS Record 6-2-1 3-2-0 3-0-1 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 2-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-0 5-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Arizona State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.6 54.5 48 Implied Total AVG 32.2 32.2 32.3 ATS Record 5-3-1 2-2-1 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 2-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-7 1-4 1-3

