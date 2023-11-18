Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Palo Pinto County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 12:40 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Palo Pinto County, Texas today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Palo Pinto County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mineral Wells High School at Poolville High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Poolville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
