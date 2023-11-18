When the Alabama State Hornets match up with the Prairie View A&M Panthers at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, our projection model predicts the Hornets will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Prairie View A&M vs. Alabama State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Alabama State (-9.0) 42.1 Alabama State 26, Prairie View A&M 17

Week 12 SWAC Predictions

Prairie View A&M Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers covered six times in 11 games with a spread last season.

Panthers games went over the point total five out of 11 times last season.

Alabama State Betting Info (2022)

The Hornets went 6-4-0 ATS last year.

Hornets games hit the over just once last season.

Panthers vs. Hornets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Prairie View A&M 19.9 32.5 28.3 23.7 15.7 36.5 Alabama State 19.1 15.0 17.5 17.0 18.0 15.0

