The Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-5) hit the road for a SWAC clash against the Alabama State Hornets (6-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 24th-worst in the FCS (32.5 points allowed per game), Prairie View A&M has put up better results on offense, ranking 98th in the FCS by totaling 19.9 points per game. Alabama State ranks 17th-worst in total yards per game on offense (285.7), but at least it has been shutting down opposing offenses on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best in total yards allowed per contest (255.9).

See more details below, including how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Prairie View A&M vs. Alabama State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Prairie View, Texas

Prairie View, Texas Venue: Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Prairie View A&M vs. Alabama State Key Statistics

Prairie View A&M Alabama State 345.2 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 285.7 (120th) 393.1 (97th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 255.9 (1st) 153.9 (54th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 120.7 (90th) 191.3 (77th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 165 (100th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders

Trazon Connley has thrown for 1,858 yards (185.8 ypg) to lead Prairie View A&M, completing 56% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 147 rushing yards on 101 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Ahmad Antoine, has carried the ball 102 times for 480 yards (48 per game), scoring two times.

Caleb Johnson has been handed the ball 70 times this year and racked up 271 yards (27.1 per game) with one touchdown.

Shemar Savage's 399 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 21 times and has registered 18 catches and two touchdowns.

Trejon Spiller has hauled in 22 receptions totaling 376 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Brian Jenkins Jr. has hauled in 19 catches for 356 yards, an average of 35.6 yards per game.

Alabama State Stats Leaders

Damon Stewart has compiled 1,045 yards (116.1 yards per game) while completing 61.9% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Ja'Won Howell is his team's leading rusher with 85 carries for 336 yards, or 37.3 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Marcus Harris has run for 307 yards across 73 carries, scoring four touchdowns.

Kisean Johnson paces his team with 701 receiving yards on 53 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Isaiah Scott has caught 15 passes and compiled 197 receiving yards (21.9 per game) with one touchdown.

Tyree Saunders' seven receptions (on seven targets) have netted him 91 yards (10.1 ypg).

Rep your team with officially licensed Prairie View A&M or Alabama State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.