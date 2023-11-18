Red Oak High School is on the road against Amarillo High School at 2:00 PM CT on Saturday, November 18.

Red Oak vs. Amarillo High Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Game Time: 2:00 PM CT

2:00 PM CT Location: Witchata Falls, TX

Witchata Falls, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Potter County Games This Week

Whitesboro High School at Bushland High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on November 16

5:45 PM CT on November 16 Location: Vernon, TX

Vernon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bushland High School at Whitesboro High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 16

6:00 PM CT on November 16 Location: Vernon, TX

Vernon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Tascosa High School at Northwest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Abilene, TX

Abilene, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Ellis County Games This Week

Marshall High School at Midlothian Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Athens, TX

Athens, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lovejoy High School at Ennis High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Sadler, TX

Sadler, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockwall High School at Waxahachie High School