AAC action features the Rice Owls (4-6) and the Charlotte 49ers (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Owls favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 47.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Rice vs. Charlotte matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Rice vs. Charlotte Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Rice vs. Charlotte Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Week 12 Odds

Rice vs. Charlotte Betting Trends

Rice has put together a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Owls have covered the spread once when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Charlotte is 6-3-0 ATS this year.

The 49ers have covered the spread six times this year (6-3 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Rice 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

