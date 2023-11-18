Rice vs. Charlotte: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
AAC action features the Rice Owls (4-6) and the Charlotte 49ers (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Owls favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 47.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Rice vs. Charlotte matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Rice vs. Charlotte Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Rice vs. Charlotte Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Rice Moneyline
|Charlotte Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Rice (-2.5)
|47.5
|-140
|+115
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Rice (-2.5)
|47.5
|-142
|+118
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 12 Odds
- Boston College vs Pittsburgh
- Toledo vs Bowling Green
- Buffalo vs Miami (OH)
- South Florida vs UTSA
- Colorado vs Washington State
Rice vs. Charlotte Betting Trends
- Rice has put together a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Owls have covered the spread once when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Charlotte is 6-3-0 ATS this year.
- The 49ers have covered the spread six times this year (6-3 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
Rice 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.