In the matchup between the Eastern Kentucky Colonels and Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on Saturday, November 18 at 2:00 PM, our projection system expects the Colonels to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

SFA vs. Eastern Kentucky Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Eastern Kentucky (-12.1) 61.2 Eastern Kentucky 37, SFA 25

SFA Betting Info (2022)

The 'Jacks went 3-6-0 ATS last season.

A total of six of 'Jacks games last year went over the point total.

Eastern Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The Colonels have won twice against the spread this season.

The Colonels have played four games this year and three of them have gone over the total.

'Jacks vs. Colonels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Eastern Kentucky 28.8 34.1 34 33.3 25.3 34.7 SFA 29.8 31.3 31.6 27.6 28 35

