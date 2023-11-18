The SMU Mustangs (8-2) hit the road for an AAC showdown against the Memphis Tigers (8-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

SMU has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (10th-best with 474 yards per game) and total defense (11th-best with 290.8 yards allowed per game) this year. On defense, Memphis is bottom-25, surrendering 416.3 total yards per game (22nd-worst). Fortunately, it is dominating on the other side of the ball, accumulating 452.3 total yards per contest (21st-best).

See below as we dig deep into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN2.

SMU vs. Memphis Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

SMU vs. Memphis Key Statistics

SMU Memphis 474 (11th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 452.3 (23rd) 290.8 (10th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 416.3 (108th) 188.5 (29th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.8 (69th) 285.5 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 296.5 (14th) 9 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (55th) 12 (89th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (10th)

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has compiled 2,596 yards (259.6 ypg) on 177-of-302 passing with 23 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 197 rushing yards (19.7 ypg) on 52 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Jaylan Knighton has racked up 640 yards on 111 carries while finding paydirt five times as a runner.

This season, LJ Johnson Jr. has carried the ball 78 times for 427 yards (42.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jake Bailey's team-leading 414 yards as a receiver have come on 32 receptions (out of 42 targets).

RJ Maryland has hauled in 25 receptions totaling 355 yards, finding the end zone six times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jordan Hudson's 23 receptions have yielded 322 yards and five touchdowns.

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan leads Memphis with 2,864 yards on 240-of-362 passing with 22 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 229 rushing yards (22.9 ypg) on 79 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Blake Watson has carried the ball 152 times for a team-high 909 yards (90.9 per game) with 12 touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 43 receptions this season are good for 393 yards, and he's scored two touchdowns in the passing game.

Sutton Smith has piled up 257 yards (on 51 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor has hauled in 779 receiving yards on 50 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

DeMeer Blankumsee has put up a 669-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 40 passes on 67 targets.

