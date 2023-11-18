Spurs vs. Grizzlies: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 18
The San Antonio Spurs (3-9) welcome in the Memphis Grizzlies (2-9) after dropping four home games in a row. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Spurs vs. Grizzlies matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Spurs vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Spurs vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|Spurs Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Grizzlies (-2.5)
|226.5
|-150
|+125
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Grizzlies (-3)
|227
|-154
|+130
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Spurs vs Grizzlies Additional Info
|Grizzlies vs Spurs Injury Report
|Grizzlies vs Spurs Prediction
|Grizzlies vs Spurs Players to Watch
|Grizzlies vs Spurs Betting Trends & Stats
|Grizzlies vs Spurs Player Props
|How to Watch Grizzlies vs Spurs
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Spurs vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends
- The Grizzlies have a -82 scoring differential, falling short by 7.4 points per game. They're putting up 108.5 points per game to rank 26th in the league and are allowing 115.9 per contest to rank 22nd in the NBA.
- The Spurs' -157 scoring differential (being outscored by 13.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 111.4 points per game (19th in NBA) while allowing 124.5 per outing (30th in league).
- These two teams are scoring 219.9 points per game between them, 6.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Opponents of these two teams average 240.4 combined points per game, 13.9 more points than this contest's total.
- Memphis has compiled a 3-8-0 record against the spread this season.
- San Antonio has put together a 4-8-0 ATS record so far this season.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Spurs Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Victor Wembanyama
|19.5
|-125
|15.7
|Keldon Johnson
|18.5
|-115
|14.0
|Zach Collins
|13.5
|-120
|10.7
|Jeremy Sochan
|10.5
|-120
|9.0
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Zach Collins or another Spurs player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!
Spurs and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Spurs
|+50000
|+25000
|-
|Grizzlies
|+8000
|+4000
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.