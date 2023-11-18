The San Antonio Spurs (3-9) welcome in the Memphis Grizzlies (2-9) after dropping four home games in a row. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE

BSSW and BSSE Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Grizzlies Moneyline Spurs Moneyline BetMGM Grizzlies (-2.5) 226.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Grizzlies (-3) 227 -154 +130 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Spurs vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have a -82 scoring differential, falling short by 7.4 points per game. They're putting up 108.5 points per game to rank 26th in the league and are allowing 115.9 per contest to rank 22nd in the NBA.

The Spurs' -157 scoring differential (being outscored by 13.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 111.4 points per game (19th in NBA) while allowing 124.5 per outing (30th in league).

These two teams are scoring 219.9 points per game between them, 6.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams average 240.4 combined points per game, 13.9 more points than this contest's total.

Memphis has compiled a 3-8-0 record against the spread this season.

San Antonio has put together a 4-8-0 ATS record so far this season.

Spurs Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Victor Wembanyama 19.5 -125 15.7 Keldon Johnson 18.5 -115 14.0 Zach Collins 13.5 -120 10.7 Jeremy Sochan 10.5 -120 9.0

Spurs and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Spurs +50000 +25000 - Grizzlies +8000 +4000 -

