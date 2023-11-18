The San Antonio Spurs (3-2) are welcoming in the Memphis Grizzlies (0-6) for a contest between Southwest Division rivals at Frost Bank Center, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. It's the first matchup between the teams this season.

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSSW, BSSE

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama averages 15.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 2.0 steals (eighth in NBA) and 1.7 blocks.

Devin Vassell posts 20.7 points, 3.0 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocks.

Keldon Johnson averages 14.0 points, 6.0 boards and 4.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Zach Collins averages 10.7 points, 5.7 boards and 5.0 assists per contest, shooting 42.4% from the field.

Tre Jones averages 9.0 points, 6.0 assists and 4.3 boards.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Desmond Bane gets the Grizzlies 24.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He also averages 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Grizzlies are receiving 12.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game from Xavier Tillman this season.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is putting up 15.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is sinking 44.1% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Marcus Smart is putting up 15.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He is making 53.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 triples per contest.

Ziaire Williams is averaging 12.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is making 41.9% of his shots from the field and 27.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per game.

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison

Spurs Grizzlies 115.0 Points Avg. 107.7 121.2 Points Allowed Avg. 117.5 47.7% Field Goal % 43.2% 36.4% Three Point % 31.7%

